BidaskClub Upgrades CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Buy

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.58.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $624.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.27. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $334.59 and a 1 year high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

