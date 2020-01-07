BidaskClub Upgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Buy

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

KNSL stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.41. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $238,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,756,489.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $281,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,640. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,384,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,544,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 433,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

