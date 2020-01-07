BidaskClub Upgrades Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to “Hold”

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $202.74 on Tuesday. Verisign has a 12 month low of $148.94 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisign in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,800,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Verisign by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,353,000 after buying an additional 65,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 84,385 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 865.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 37,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 122,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

