Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.67 ($13.97).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,152.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,074.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 867.50 ($11.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02).

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.