Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $378.57

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $378.57 and last traded at $378.57, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $370.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.51.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.