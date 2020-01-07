Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $378.99

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $378.99 and last traded at $376.66, with a volume of 15318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $372.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total transaction of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 755,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 147,643 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

