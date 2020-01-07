BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo Sells 18,600 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $108,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,523,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BDSI stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 136.5% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 169,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 85.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 165,934 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

