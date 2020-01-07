BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.13

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 24725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on BioScrip in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.50.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioScrip Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

