Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TSE:BDT traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.08. 22,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,958. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.98.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$378.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$431.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.5891583 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

