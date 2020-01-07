Bisichi Mining PLC (LON:BISI) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Bisichi Mining PLC (LON:BISI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BISI opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Bisichi Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39.

Bisichi Mining Company Profile

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

