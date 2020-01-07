BitCoen Price Tops $0.0065 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market cap of $45,657.00 and $236.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

