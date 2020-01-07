BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $512,681.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $512,681.00 and approximately $2,940.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00399682 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00074059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00103616 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000408 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,056,610,215 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.