BitNewChain (BTN) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. BitNewChain has a market cap of $1.73 million and $1,274.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00726916 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003175 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001844 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

