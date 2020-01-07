Bitradio Price Hits $0.0207 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 31.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 75% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $171,362.00 and approximately $407.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001000 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,266,408 coins and its circulating supply is 8,266,404 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.