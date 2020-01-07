BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0007

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BitFlip. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $26,802.00 and approximately $13,245.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035068 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.