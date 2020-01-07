BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Trading Down 1.7%

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.53, 32,268 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 48,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get BK CHINA LTD/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. BK CHINA LTD/ADR had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $17.27 billion for the quarter.

About BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for BK CHINA LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK CHINA LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.