BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BRLA opened at GBX 488.28 ($6.42) on Tuesday. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a 12-month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The company has a market capitalization of $191.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 455.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 475.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Get BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst alerts:

About BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.