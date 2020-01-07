Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Maryland Municipal alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BZM opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

About Blackrock Maryland Municipal

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.