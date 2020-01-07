Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.27, approximately 4,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 58,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Get Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 94,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 47.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.