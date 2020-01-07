BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

