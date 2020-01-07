Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYI)

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

