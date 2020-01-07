Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) versus Apollo Investment (NYSE:AINV) Head to Head Survey

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund alerts:

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Apollo Investment pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and Apollo Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $255.08 million 4.58 $71.95 million $1.81 9.70

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 23.47% 10.39% 5.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 0 5 0 0 2.00

Apollo Investment has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. was formed in April 13, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.