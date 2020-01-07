BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFT opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $14.42.

About BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.