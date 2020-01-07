BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.