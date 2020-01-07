Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MQY opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

