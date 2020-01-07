BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market capitalization of $61,493.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035533 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004211 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000670 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 106,223,258 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.