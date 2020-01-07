Blockport Price Down 7% Over Last Week (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $35,758.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00186275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.01411905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

