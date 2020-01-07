Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.97) on Tuesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a twelve month low of GBX 199.50 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

