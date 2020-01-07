BMO Capital Markets Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Underperform

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. Macerich has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Macerich by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

