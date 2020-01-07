Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Longbow Research

Equities researchers at Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $419.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.26.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $333.74 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $319.55 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

