BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,317. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,550 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.