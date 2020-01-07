Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 14,567 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 373.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.89. 1,566,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,747,304. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $261.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

