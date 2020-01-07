Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 5,186 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. 1,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3074 per share. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

