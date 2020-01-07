Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after purchasing an additional 536,989 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,999,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.89. The stock had a trading volume of 185,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,454. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,572,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

