Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after buying an additional 1,697,819 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1,632.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

TJX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 201,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,912. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

