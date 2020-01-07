Boltwood Capital Management Buys 1,725 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,166,000 after buying an additional 73,887 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 311,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 104,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $92.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

