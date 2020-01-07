Boltwood Capital Management Buys 291 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after acquiring an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,498,000 after acquiring an additional 785,777 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,757,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,814. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,140 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

