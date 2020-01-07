Boltwood Capital Management Buys 6,636 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,036,000 after buying an additional 498,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after buying an additional 419,734 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after buying an additional 417,558 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 318,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,056,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. 1,120,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,216. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

