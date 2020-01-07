Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.26.

Shares of BA traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.22. 690,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,455. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $319.55 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

