Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,610,000 after buying an additional 790,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,962,313,000 after buying an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 130,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.11. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

