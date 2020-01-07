Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 132,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 675.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,925. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.88 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

