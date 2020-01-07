Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.10 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $94,233.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $1,709,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,242 shares of company stock worth $61,799,455. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,275. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

