Boltwood Capital Management Has $4.25 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.47. The stock had a trading volume of 94,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,357. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

