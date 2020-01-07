Boltwood Capital Management Has $725,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,820. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.