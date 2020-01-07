Boltwood Capital Management Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 881,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,769,043. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $70.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

