Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,843,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,121,000 after buying an additional 184,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,924,000 after buying an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,031,000 after buying an additional 619,019 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KLA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.36 and a 1 year high of $182.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

