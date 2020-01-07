Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 276.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.70. 382,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.35.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.