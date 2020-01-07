Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in VF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 329,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,204 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in VF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,435,000 after acquiring an additional 158,809 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.73. 83,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

