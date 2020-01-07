Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 342.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

