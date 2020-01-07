Boltwood Capital Management Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 368.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 263,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after buying an additional 207,510 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.61. 2,933,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.15 and a 1-year high of $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

